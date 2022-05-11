$5.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.53. KLA posted earnings of $4.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $20.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.83 to $21.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $24.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.45 to $25.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Barclays cut their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $323.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.41. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.