$5.25 EPS Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) will announce $5.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.44 and the lowest is $5.10. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings of $4.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $21.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $22.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $24.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.34 to $25.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

UNH stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $488.01. 4,275,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $511.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.03. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.