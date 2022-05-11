$499.97 Million in Sales Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) to report $499.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $509.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $493.51 million. Itron reported sales of $489.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.49 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.36.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,033 shares of company stock worth $696,751. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Itron by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Itron by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Itron by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,450,000 after buying an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth $8,192,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 213,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

ITRI traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 310,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,588. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

