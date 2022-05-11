4,700 Shares in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 886.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average is $100.81. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

