4,636 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,378,694,000 after buying an additional 1,742,651 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.82. 2,323,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,998,086. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.58 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.14.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

