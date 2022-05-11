4,570 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,997,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,309,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,688,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($62.11) to €56.00 ($58.95) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

