$36.84 Million in Sales Expected for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) will report $36.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.97 million and the highest is $37.70 million. Schrödinger reported sales of $29.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full year sales of $178.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.35 million to $185.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $293.48 million, with estimates ranging from $272.40 million to $309.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Schrödinger.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 87.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 41,619 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,065,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.39. 943,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.21. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

