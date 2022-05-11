34,600 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Bought by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 433,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,084,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 362,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,181,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.02. The stock had a trading volume of 42,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

