3,334 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.44.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

