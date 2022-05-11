$32.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) to post $32.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $40.58 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $27.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $135.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.59 billion to $148.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $129.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.52 billion to $142.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.64. 58,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,458,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.05. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.