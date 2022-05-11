$31.70 Million in Sales Expected for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) to announce $31.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $29.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $126.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $137.55 million, with estimates ranging from $136.90 million to $138.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $67,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $35,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,807,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 111,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $2,379,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTY stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $34.98. 731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,674. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $422.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

About Guaranty Bancshares (Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

