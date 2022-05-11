$251.08 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) will announce $251.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.41 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $231.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.58. 536,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,262. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average of $124.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $983,225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $59,324,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after acquiring an additional 372,411 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,445,000 after acquiring an additional 237,501 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 180.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,164,000 after acquiring an additional 235,312 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

