22,628 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 138,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 73,604 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 550.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 485,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $7,298,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Newell Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.