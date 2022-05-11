2,219 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.15. 356,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,584,021. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $320.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.67 and its 200 day moving average is $137.82.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 354,548 shares of company stock worth $53,610,028. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.09.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

