205,529 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 205,529 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570,000. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

NYSE BNS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.14. 1,916,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,551. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $74.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

