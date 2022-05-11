204,906 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Purchased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 204,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,248,000. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of BigCommerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,226.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $76,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,215 shares of company stock worth $4,456,505 in the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 6.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

