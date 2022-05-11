$20.25 Billion in Sales Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) will post sales of $20.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.02 billion and the lowest is $19.68 billion. Walt Disney posted sales of $15.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $84.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.95 billion to $87.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $95.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.33 billion to $96.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.21. 26,161,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,682,730. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.42 and a 200 day moving average of $145.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $191.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

