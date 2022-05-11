$2.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.31. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.98 to $9.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,040. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.69. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $195.25 and a one year high of $249.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after buying an additional 311,548 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after buying an additional 260,031 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.