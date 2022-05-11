$2.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.31. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.98 to $9.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,040. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.69. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $195.25 and a one year high of $249.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after buying an additional 311,548 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after buying an additional 260,031 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.