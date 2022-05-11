17,978 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Mount Capital Ltd

Mount Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,000. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.3% of Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in S&P Global by 173.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,952,000 after buying an additional 404,400 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $137,821,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $113,076,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $327.52. The company had a trading volume of 75,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $322.67 and a one year high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.79.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

