$170.03 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) to report sales of $170.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the highest is $170.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $152.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $671.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $667.80 million to $673.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $737.34 million, with estimates ranging from $727.00 million to $752.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.10.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,315 shares of company stock worth $381,163 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTSI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.02. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

