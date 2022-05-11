$161.04 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) to post sales of $161.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.68 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $96.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year sales of $674.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.85 million to $725.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $862.50 million, with estimates ranging from $802.02 million to $922.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. The business’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.58. 482,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,229. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is presently -39.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

