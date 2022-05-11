150,050 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,806,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.71. 5,499,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,643,723. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.