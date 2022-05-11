1,445 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,445 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Griffin Securities reduced their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,015. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $180.19 and a one year high of $344.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.91 and its 200-day moving average is $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

