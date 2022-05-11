13,211 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Acquired by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,263,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,738,000 after buying an additional 43,611 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

NYSE:SUI traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,022. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.25 and a 200-day moving average of $188.99. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.51 and a 12 month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 113.55%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

