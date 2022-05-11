$13.15 Million in Sales Expected for Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) will report sales of $13.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Minim’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.20 million and the lowest is $13.10 million. Minim posted sales of $15.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minim will report full year sales of $62.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.13 million to $64.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $65.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Minim.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Minim had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:MINM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,803. Minim has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Minim by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Minim during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

