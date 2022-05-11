11,660 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Acquired by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,660 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 309.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Sunrun by 162.9% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $20.46. 8,977,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,344,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.79.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $33,299.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.