11,136 Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Bought by Mount Capital Ltd

Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,136 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 17.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in RingCentral by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in RingCentral by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.68.

RingCentral stock traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 40,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

