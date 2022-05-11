10,400 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

