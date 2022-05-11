$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) will report $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Chesapeake Energy reported sales of $693.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

NASDAQ CHK traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,245,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $48.16 and a fifty-two week high of $97.61.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,217,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,839,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 201,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,399,901 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 183.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,653,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,556,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

