$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,783.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,494,000 after buying an additional 119,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,118,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after purchasing an additional 197,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Big Lots by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.93. 41,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,072. The company has a market cap of $883.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.12. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

