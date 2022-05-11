$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24. Synchrony Financial reported earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

