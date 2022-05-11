$1.19 EPS Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Rating) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.15. Chemung Financial posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

