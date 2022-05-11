$1.14 EPS Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. National Health Investors reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,750,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,112,000 after buying an additional 375,566 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $12,928,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after buying an additional 222,239 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after acquiring an additional 145,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $70.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 147.54%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

