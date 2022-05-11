$1.14 EPS Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. National Health Investors reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,750,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,112,000 after buying an additional 375,566 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $12,928,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after buying an additional 222,239 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after acquiring an additional 145,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $70.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 147.54%.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.