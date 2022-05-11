$1.08 EPS Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PACW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

