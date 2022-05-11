$1.01 EPS Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) to post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.05. Axos Financial posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 605.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 79.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AX traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $35.19. The company had a trading volume of 475,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,881. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

