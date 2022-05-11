-$0.93 EPS Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.79). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The business had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $5,558,220.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,542,445.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,157 shares of company stock valued at $16,524,262. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $10.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.24. 2,954,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,632. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

