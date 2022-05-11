$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Ameren reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Ameren stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day moving average is $88.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $562,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after acquiring an additional 180,828 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 38.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,294.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126,228 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

