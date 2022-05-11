-$0.57 EPS Expected for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) will announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.62). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of RUBY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. 11,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,701. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.84. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director David R. Epstein bought 30,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,720,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,817.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

