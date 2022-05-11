$0.45 EPS Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 35,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 200,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,878,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

