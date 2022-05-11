-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) to post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Verona Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verona Pharma.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $32,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,546,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $66,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,606,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,615.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,688 shares of company stock worth $135,597 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,715,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after buying an additional 382,198 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. 67,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,918. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $226.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.67. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Verona Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

