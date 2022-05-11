$0.36 EPS Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.33. CoreCivic posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.34 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CoreCivic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CoreCivic by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 86,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 378,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. 1,068,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,635. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.84. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

