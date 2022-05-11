-$0.25 EPS Expected for EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for EQRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.19). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EQRx will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EQRx.

EQRX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQRX opened at $3.35 on Friday. EQRx has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQRX. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in EQRx during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

