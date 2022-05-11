$0.23 EPS Expected for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.22. TELUS posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TU shares. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,461. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. TELUS has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 736.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 229,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 202,210 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 152,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,415,000 after acquiring an additional 77,943 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth approximately $3,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

