-$0.19 EPS Expected for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). Minerva Neurosciences reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NERV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 35,887 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NERV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.42. 1,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

