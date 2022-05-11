-$0.12 EPS Expected for LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.91 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVOX shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVOX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 348,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,024. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. LiveVox has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in LiveVox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,045,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveVox in the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LiveVox in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LiveVox in the third quarter worth about $8,329,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in LiveVox in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account.

