-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Intellicheck reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intellicheck.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE IDN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 58,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,803. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

