-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). AquaBounty Technologies reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,128.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,794. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 32.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.24.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

