-$0.09 EPS Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Nordstrom reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $97,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JWN stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

