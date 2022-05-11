-$0.08 EPS Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.12). Avalara posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.81.

Avalara stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. Avalara has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average is $115.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $159,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,859,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,860 shares of company stock worth $4,598,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Avalara by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Avalara by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after acquiring an additional 127,696 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Avalara by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Avalara by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

