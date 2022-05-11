-$0.06 EPS Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.02). Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

